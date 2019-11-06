Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Reveille United Methodist Church,
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Sunny Slope Cemetery
West Point, VA
View Map
Paul Rock Mayo


1922 - 2019
Paul Rock Mayo Obituary
Paul was born on November 23, 1922 and passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Following the war, he attended The College of William & Mary, graduating with an economics degree and then entered the insurance industry.

His training was interrupted by World War II, when he was inducted into the U.S. Navy.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. The interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 6, 2019
