Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
08/19/1946 - 09/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Thomas Obituary
Paul was born on August 19, 1946 and passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.

During his residence in Louisiana, he attended and graduated from Lake Charles High School, where he was a member of the marching band, student council and excelled at debate and public speaking.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, where a Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Road, Glen Allen. Inurnment will take place in New Orleans, La., at a later date. Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Rosary Service Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church 4611 Sadler Rd Glen Allen VA 23060 St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church 4611 Sadler Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23060 UNOS (United Network for Organ Sharing) 700 N. 4th Street Richmond, Va. 23219.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 22, 2019
