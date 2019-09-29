"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Pauline H. Hoge Sharpley


11/11/1934 - 09/23/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline H. Hoge Sharpley Obituary
Pauline was born on November 11, 1934 and passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.

She graduated from King George High School in 1952 and went to work for the Navy Base in Dahlgren before moving to Virginia Beach where she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Lee Sharpley, in 1961.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Nash and Slaw Chapel in King George, Virginia. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 7 at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Sept. 29, 2019
