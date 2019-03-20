|
CAMPBELL, Paxton S., son of the late Dr. Addison D. and Dawn S. Campbell, died of respiratory complications on March 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Alice K. Campbell, and sisters Jean C. Beal and Susan D. Campbell (Roy Lambertson), and niece Susan C. Beal (Andrew Dickson), and nephew David A. Beal (Dawn Quaresima), and grand-niece, Pearl Dickson Beal, and grand-nephews, Julian Quaresima and Everett Dickson Beal.
A memorial service and reception will be held at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Memorial donations may be given to the and St. James' Episcopal Church.
