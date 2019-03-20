"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
(804) 288-3013
For more information about
Paxton Campbell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Paxton Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paxton Sheppard Campbell


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paxton Sheppard Campbell Obituary
CAMPBELL, Paxton S., son of the late Dr. Addison D. and Dawn S. Campbell, died of respiratory complications on March 19, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Alice K. Campbell, and sisters Jean C. Beal and Susan D. Campbell (Roy Lambertson), and niece Susan C. Beal (Andrew Dickson), and nephew David A. Beal (Dawn Quaresima), and grand-niece, Pearl Dickson Beal, and grand-nephews, Julian Quaresima and Everett Dickson Beal.

A memorial service and reception will be held at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am.

Memorial donations may be given to the and St. James' Episcopal Church.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woody Funeral Home Parham
Download Now