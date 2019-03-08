"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
(804) 222-8601
For more information about
Peggy House
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy House
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Ann House


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Ann House Obituary
HOUSE, Peggy Ann, 85, of Mechanicsville, entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Leonard Andrews; and brother, Edward Andrews. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Linda Jenks, Robert House, Vicky Lackie (Glenn), and Leonard House (Tammy); 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Kenneth Andrews (Alice); and devoted friend, Shirley Tyree. Mom will always be fondly remembered for her signature grin, her diva-ish style, and her must have red lipstick. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va 23231, where a service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now