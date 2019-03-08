|
|
HOUSE, Peggy Ann, 85, of Mechanicsville, entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Leonard Andrews; and brother, Edward Andrews. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Linda Jenks, Robert House, Vicky Lackie (Glenn), and Leonard House (Tammy); 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Kenneth Andrews (Alice); and devoted friend, Shirley Tyree. Mom will always be fondly remembered for her signature grin, her diva-ish style, and her must have red lipstick. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va 23231, where a service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Mar. 8, 2019