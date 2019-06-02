|
|
Peggy passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Peggy was a resident of Highland Springs, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with services beginning at 12:00 noon, at Pine Street Baptist Church, 400 S Pine St., Richmond. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Powhatan Community Cemetery, 3931 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 2, 2019