Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pine Street Baptist Church
400 S Pine St
Richmond, VA
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Pine Street Baptist Church
400 S Pine St
Richmond, VA
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Powhatan Community Cemetery
3931 Old Buckingham Rd
Powhatan, VA
Peggy Ann "Maggie Smith

Peggy Ann "Maggie Smith Obituary
Peggy passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Peggy was a resident of Highland Springs, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with services beginning at 12:00 noon, at Pine Street Baptist Church, 400 S Pine St., Richmond. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Powhatan Community Cemetery, 3931 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 2, 2019
