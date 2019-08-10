On Friday, August 9, 2019, Peggy Conkle Ellis of Prince George passed away at the age of 80. Peggy is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Norman Gerald (Jerry) Ellis; her father, Arthur Wright Conkle; her mother, Virginia Bowman Conkle and her brother, Frankie Conkle. She is survived by her son, Jay Ellis (Bev); her brother, Milton Conkle (Alice); aunt, Lela Vodar; grandchildren, Tamara Morgan (Thomas), Taylor Ellis (Hunter); four great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Peggy was born in Farmville and lived in the Richmond area all of her adult life. Peggy was the owner and operator of Mary's and Dick's diner located in Fulton Bottom during the 70's and 80's. Peggy was an avid golfer having 3 holes-in-one to her credit. For the past several years she was the treasurer for Prince George Baptist. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell. Her graveside funeral ceremony and final rest will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Washington Memorial Park in Sandston. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the at www.cancer.org/givehope. Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Aug. 10, 2019