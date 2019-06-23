|
Peggy was born on January 8, 1930 and passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Peggy was a resident of Madison, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10 am until the Celebration of Life Mass at 11 am at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville with Father Thomas Kallam, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Nashville at 2:30 pm with family and friends serving as pallbearers. JUN 25. 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church Hendersonville, TN, 37075 Hand delivery before Peggy's JUN 25. 11:00 AM Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church Hendersonville, TN, 37075 Hand delivery before Peggy's Funeral Mass begins. JUN 25. 2:30 PM Calvary Cemetery Nashville, TN Hand delivery before Peggy's Interment begins.
The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 23, 2019