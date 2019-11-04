Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Prince Allen


06/19/1943 - 11/02/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Prince Allen Obituary
Peggy was born on June 19, 1943 and passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 12:00p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 211 Lynchburg Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. Wednesday. Interment will be 3:00p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield, VA 23832. Funeral Service at the Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church (Lynchburg) at 12:00 PM on November 6, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -