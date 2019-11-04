|
|
Peggy was born on June 19, 1943 and passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 12:00p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 211 Lynchburg Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. Wednesday. Interment will be 3:00p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield, VA 23832. Funeral Service at the Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church (Lynchburg) at 12:00 PM on November 6, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 4, 2019