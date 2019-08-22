|
Peter was born on February 9, 1938 and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Peter served in the United States Army.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on August 24, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Petersburg/Colonial Heights SPCA.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 22, 2019