E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Peter Leicester Downey Sr.


02/09/1938 - 08/19/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter Leicester Downey Sr. Obituary
Peter was born on February 9, 1938 and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Peter served in the United States Army.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on August 24, 2019.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Petersburg/Colonial Heights SPCA.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 22, 2019
