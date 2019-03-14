Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Lineberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Lineberger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Lineberger Obituary
Peter passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Peter was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.

Pete was a graduate of Manchester High School and Elon University.

He served eight years in the U.S. Army.

The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, March 17. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now