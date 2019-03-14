|
|
Peter passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Peter was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
Pete was a graduate of Manchester High School and Elon University.
He served eight years in the U.S. Army.
The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, March 17. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 14, 2019