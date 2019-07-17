|
Peyton passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Peyton was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
She had recently graduated from Pocahontas Middle School in Henrico County.
Flowers are welcome or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation at www. tinyurl.com/ASKforPeyton or the family's GoFundMe at gofundme.com/ prayforpey The Family Will Receive Friends Cool Springs Baptist Church 9283 Atlee Station Rd Mechanicsville VA 23116 Celebration of Peyton's Life Cool Springs Baptist Church 9283 Atlee Station Rd Mechanicsville VA 23116 ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation 5211 W Broad St Ste 102, Richmond, VA 23230 (804) 658-5910 www. tinyurl.com/ASKforPeyton.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 17, 2019