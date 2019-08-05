Home

Philip passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

In 1983, he moved to the university's graduate center in Northern Virginia, where he served as both professor and director of Policy Systems Management Studies in the Center for Public Administration and Policy.

Dr. Kronenberg served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1963, with assignments in the Radar Systems Division of Air Materiel Command and as an instructor in the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School.

Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 5, 2019
