In Loving Memory Philip Raymond Smith May 14, 1945-December 5, 2019 Philip Raymond Smith, 74, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 6, 2019