Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Raymond Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Philip Raymond Smith Obituary
Philip passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Philip Raymond Smith - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Philip Raymond Smith Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Philip Raymond Smith Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-12-06T13:01:06-05:00 In Loving Memory Philip Raymond Smith May 14, 1945-December 5, 2019 Philip Raymond Smith, 74, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -