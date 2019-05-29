|
|
Philip passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Philip was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Graveside Funeral Ceremony Holy Cross Cemetery 1800 1st Ave Richmond VA 23222.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 29, 2019