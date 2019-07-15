|
|
Phillip was born on January 6, 1986 and passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Phillip was a resident of Goodlettsville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm and on Wednesday, July 17, from 11 am until the Celebration of Life Service at 1 pm at Austin & Bell Hendersonville with Associate Pastor Kent Riddle and Pastor Guy Fraiser officiating. Interment will follow at Beech Cemetery with pallbearers Kevin Hester, Kelly Hester, Bryan Averitt, Anthony Ward II, Brandon Scruggs, and Karen Russell. JUL 16. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUL 17. 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUL 17. 1:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 15, 2019