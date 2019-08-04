Home

Phoebe Fensterman Obituary
Phoebe passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment to Follow Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 4, 2019
