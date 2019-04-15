|
Phyllis was born on March 9, 1935 and passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Phyllis was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
Phyllis was a graduate of Randolph Macon Woman's College and was a school teacher for 37 years.
A service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Chester Baptist Church, 4317 School St. Chester, VA 23831. The family will receive friends immediately following the service during the reception. APR 19. 11:00 AM Chester Baptist Church 4317 School Street Chester, VA, 23831 Hand delivery before Phyllis' APR 19. 2:00 PM Sunset Memorial Park 2901 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 Hand delivery before Phyllis' Burial begins.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 15, 2019