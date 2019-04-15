Home

Sunset Memorial Park
2901 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2166
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Chester Baptist Church
4317 School St.
Chester, VA
Visitation
Following Services
Chester Baptist Church
4317 School St.
Chester, VA
Phyllis Kellar Bass

Phyllis Kellar Bass Obituary
Phyllis was born on March 9, 1935 and passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Phyllis was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

Phyllis was a graduate of Randolph Macon Woman's College and was a school teacher for 37 years.

A service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Chester Baptist Church, 4317 School St. Chester, VA 23831. The family will receive friends immediately following the service during the reception. APR 19. 11:00 AM Chester Baptist Church 4317 School Street Chester, VA, 23831 Hand delivery before Phyllis' APR 19. 2:00 PM Sunset Memorial Park 2901 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 Hand delivery before Phyllis' Burial begins.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 15, 2019
