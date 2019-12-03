Home

West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Chamberlayne Baptist Church
215 Wilkinson Road
Richmond, VA
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Westhampton Memorial Park
Patterson and Gaskins
Phyllis McNett Cullinan

Phyllis McNett Cullinan Obituary

Phyllis McNett Cullinan Obituary
Phyllis passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, at Chamberlayne Baptist Church, 215 Wilkinson Road, Richmond, followed by a reception at the church. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park, Patterson and Gaskins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maryland Hospice of Chesapeake or the Va.-Md.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 3, 2019
