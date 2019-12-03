|
|
Phyllis passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, at Chamberlayne Baptist Church, 215 Wilkinson Road, Richmond, followed by a reception at the church. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park, Patterson and Gaskins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maryland Hospice of Chesapeake or the Va.-Md.
