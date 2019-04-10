Home

Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
804-358-9177
Poindexie Russell

Poindexie Russell Obituary
Poindexie passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Poindexie was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30PM Friday. Funeral services will be held Saturday 11AM at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 2814 Moss Side Avenue where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond on Apr. 10, 2019
