Prentice was born on June 7, 1939 and passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
He was a pipefitter for Dupont, a member of Union Hill Baptist Church and a Veteran of the US Army.
The family will receive friends 4pm to 8pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier and 12pm to 1pm on Saturday at Highland Union Chapel Church in Ridgetop with Rev. Jon Briggs and Rev. Doug Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 15, 2019