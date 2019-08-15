Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier - Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier, TN 37073
615-643-4000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Highland Union Chapel Church
Ridgetop, VA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland Chapel Union Church
Prentice Austin Mayes


Prentice Austin Mayes Obituary
Prentice was born on June 7, 1939 and passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

He was a pipefitter for Dupont, a member of Union Hill Baptist Church and a Veteran of the US Army.

The family will receive friends 4pm to 8pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier and 12pm to 1pm on Saturday at Highland Union Chapel Church in Ridgetop with Rev. Jon Briggs and Rev. Doug Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 15, 2019
