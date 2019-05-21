Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Preston Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Preston L. Reese


12/01/1926 - 05/20/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Preston L. Reese Obituary
Preston was born on December 1, 1926 and passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Preston was a resident of South Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mr. Reese was a United States Navy veteran and was serving in Pearl Harbor during the attack on December 7, 1941.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice in memory of Preston Reese MAY 23. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Petersburg Chapel 103 S. Adams Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 MAY 24. 2:00 PM Petersburg Chapel 103 S. Adams Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 Southlawn Memorial Park 1911 Birdsong Road Petersburg, VA, 23805.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.