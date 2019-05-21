|
|
Preston was born on December 1, 1926 and passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Preston was a resident of South Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Reese was a United States Navy veteran and was serving in Pearl Harbor during the attack on December 7, 1941.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice in memory of Preston Reese MAY 23. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Petersburg Chapel 103 S. Adams Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 MAY 24. 2:00 PM Petersburg Chapel 103 S. Adams Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 Southlawn Memorial Park 1911 Birdsong Road Petersburg, VA, 23805.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 21, 2019