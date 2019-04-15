|
Rachel passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Rachel was a resident of Powhatan, Virginia at the time of passing.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation at www.lupus.org

Friday 19 Apr 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Highway
Powhatan, VA 23139

Friday 19 Apr 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral Service
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Highway
Powhatan, VA 23139

Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
Phone: (804) 598-3270
Fax: (804) 598-0024
Published in Bennett & Barden Funeral Home on Apr. 15, 2019