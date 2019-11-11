|
Rachel passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Visitation will be at Bennett Funeral Home West, 11020 W Broad Street, Glen Allen on Wednesday, November 13th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at River of Life Community Church at 7700 Woodman Road in Henrico, on Thursday, November 14 th at 12:00 p.m., with a reception following.
(Williamsburg was a community that she and her husband dearly loved.) In lieu of flowers, a gift in her name to River of Life Community Church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 11, 2019