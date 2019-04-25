Home

Ralph Coles


04/30/1947 - 04/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph was born on April 30, 1947 and passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Ralph was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1pm at the Hillcrest Church of Christ with Brother Johnny Trail officiating. Burial will follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens with Bruce Myers, Bill Cotton, Wade Nicks, Wesley Nicks, James Coles, Hayden Craig, Daryl Coles and Staci Johnson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-8pm and again on Saturday from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 25, 2019
