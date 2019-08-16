Home

Ralph Elliott Womble


Ralph was born on August 13, 1952 and passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Ralph Elliott Womble, 67, of Richmond passe away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Aug. 16, 2019
