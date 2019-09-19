|
|
Ralph passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Born and raised in Richmond, Va., Ronnie graduated from Manchester High School, attended the Richmond Professional Institute, served the Commonwealth and the United States as a member of the Virginia National Guard, and retired after a long career running his own office equipment and supply business.
The family invites family, friends, and anyone with a good story about Ronnie to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va., followed immediately by a reception on site.
In lieu of flowers, please consider instead a donation to Lonesome Dove Equestrian Center, 6137 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139, a local nonprofit that provides therapeutic horseback riding to disabled veterans.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 19, 2019