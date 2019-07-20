Home

Randy Gower


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Randy Gower Obituary
Randy was born on December 13, 1958 and passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Randy was a resident of Cedar Hill, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield. Entombment will follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4-8pm and again on Monday from 10am until the hour of service at 11am.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 20, 2019
