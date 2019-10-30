Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery
4111 Darvills Road
Blackstone, VA
Ray Ellis Obituary
Ray passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM, Friday at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, 4111 Darvills Road, Blackstone, VA 23824.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 30, 2019
