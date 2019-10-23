Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Ray Fyke


05/06/1942 - 10/20/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ray Fyke Obituary
Ray was born on May 6, 1942 and passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Pastor Eric Limbo officiating. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1pm until the time of service at 2pm.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 23, 2019
