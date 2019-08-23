|
Ray was born on December 13, 1937 and passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Brother Keith Howell and Brother Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens with Tony Lance, Brian Lance, Chris Hornbuckle, Wade Lance, Dalton Lance and Edwin Lance serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2-8pm and on Sunday from 12pm until the hour of service at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Coopertown Church of Christ.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 23, 2019