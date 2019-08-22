|
|
Ray was born on May 12, 1939 and passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, on Saturday, August 24th, at 1:00PM with Bro. John Maltais and Chaplain Garrette Milliken officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery in Clarksville with Alan Shepard, Stan Shepard, Josh Shepard, Jason Shepard, Doyle Wilson, Greg Balthrop, Steven Albright, and Randy Fox serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 24th from 11AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 22, 2019