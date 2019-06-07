Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Raye Davis Powell Obituary
Raye passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Raye was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 625, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 7, 2019
