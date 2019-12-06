|
Raymond was born on October 29, 1938 and passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Mr. Schaefer was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church, South Chesterfield and served his country for eight years in the United States Air Force.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Reverend Wayne Williams officiating. Interment will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Southlawn Memorial Park, South Prince George.
