E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Raymond A. Schaefer Jr.


10/29/1938 - 12/02/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond A. Schaefer Jr. Obituary
Raymond was born on October 29, 1938 and passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Mr. Schaefer was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church, South Chesterfield and served his country for eight years in the United States Air Force.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Reverend Wayne Williams officiating. Interment will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Southlawn Memorial Park, South Prince George.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 6, 2019
