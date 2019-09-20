Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Raymond Arritt Sr.


Raymond Arritt Sr. Obituary
Raymond was born on April 4, 1934 and passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne and was a graduate of Virginia Tech.

His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 23 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 with a reception to follow. Interment will be private. Raymond's Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Boys Home of Virginia 414 Boys Home Rd Covington, Virginia 24426 (540) 965-7700 [email protected] https://boyshomeofva.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys Home of Virginia, 414 Boys Home Rd., Covington, Va. 24426.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 20, 2019
