Raymond C. Jones Obituary
Raymond passed away in April 2019.

Raymond was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

Upon discharge from the Marines, Raymond worked for the cities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach as a water inspector, and was an active member of the DAV, VFW, and Ruritans.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or your local DAV or VFW post.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 27, 2019
