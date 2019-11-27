"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Raymond Ferguson Obituary
Raymond passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees in World War II.

Family will receive friends Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will take place in Maury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., North Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 27, 2019
