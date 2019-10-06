|
|
MARCHETTI, Raymond L., 90, of Sandston, formerly of Mechanicsville, passed away October 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Laura Marchetti, his parents, Pietro and Marietta Marchetti, and his brother, Peter Marchetti. He is survived by his daughter Susan Marchetti and his son-in-law Pernell Richardson, his grandchildren Sarah Ashworth and Scott Ashworth, and his step-grandson, William Richardson (Morgan). He was a founding member of the Richmond East Moose Lodge 1947. He served our country in the Korean War in the first mobile med unit of the United States Army. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to a veteran's charity.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Oct. 6, 2019