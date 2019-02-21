|
|
Mr. Tanner was born on June 8, 1950 and passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Mr. Tanner was a resident of Brodnax, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was the owner/operator of Tanner Auto and retired from Southside Auto Parts, he was a member of Brodnax Assembly of God and a U.S. Army, Vietnam veteran.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 21, 2019