|
|
Rebecca Ann Cibula, 78, of Prince George went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. She is the daughter of the late William Baxley and Lilly White Baxley. Rebecca is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Emmett Cibula; sons, Mark W. Cibula (April) and Kevin W. Cibula (Patrice); daughter, Cheryl P. Cibula; grandchildren, Timmy Cibula, Travis Cibula, Madelyn Cibula, and Jenna Cibula; brother, Bill Baxley and cousins, Cathy Johnston and Trish Burton. Many thanks to her caregivers, especially Patrice Cibula. There will be a private graveside ceremony at Bethlehem Congregational Church Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Final rest will follow in the cemetery.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on May 22, 2020