Rebecca Blunt (Polly) Orcutt


Rebecca was born on December 20, 1925 and passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E. Westover Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Committal service is private. Memorial Service at the Highland United Methodist Church (Colonial Heights, Virginia) at 11:00 AM on October 5, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland United Methodist Church General Fund.
