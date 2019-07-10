|
|
Rhonda was born on January 21, 1959 and passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Rhonda was a resident of Spring Grove, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Abundant Life Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Larry Hudnall, officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Claremont Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 10, 2019