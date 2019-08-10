|
Richard passed away in August 2019.
He served his country well as an duty member of the Air Force for twenty years, including two tours of duty in Viet Nam; and twenty- five additional years working for the Army at Fort Lee.
The Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm Sunday at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy where Services will be held at 10:30 am Monday August 12 ,2019 Interment will follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ramsey Memorial UMC 5900 Hull St Rd Richmond VA 23224 or Boy Scouts of America PO Box 6809 Richmond VA 23230.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 10, 2019