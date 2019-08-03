Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
7931 McCrory Lane
Nashville, VA
Richard Branson Obituary
Richard was born on March 7, 1932 and passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

He graduated from Normandy High School in 1950 and went to work immediately at Emerson Electric.

He was drafted in the Army, serving from January 24, 1952 to January 7, 1954.

Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tennessee on Sunday, August 4th, at 4:00 p.m. with his nephew William Alfred Cooper, Jr. "B.J" officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, August 6th, at 11:00 a.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 4th from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of service at 4:00 p.m. Richard accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in February, 1973.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, 8919 World Ministry Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70810.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 3, 2019
