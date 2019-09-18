Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Richard de Treville


Richard de Treville Obituary
Richard was born on November 22, 1937 and passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Born and raised in Richmond, Dick was admired for his early athletic ability, playing varsity baseball for Benedictine High School where he graduated in 1956.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. where a brief military tribute in Dick's honor will be held at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 18, 2019
