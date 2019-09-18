|
Richard was born on November 22, 1937 and passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Born and raised in Richmond, Dick was admired for his early athletic ability, playing varsity baseball for Benedictine High School where he graduated in 1956.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. where a brief military tribute in Dick's honor will be held at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
