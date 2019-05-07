Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Richard Delmas Cline


09/12/1932 - 05/01/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Delmas Cline Obituary
Richard was born on September 12, 1932 and passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Richard was a resident of White House, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He proudly served his country in the Navy, USAF, the National Guard and was a veteran of the Korean War.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday, immediately following the visitation with Pastor Jack Oden officiating. AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com MAY 11. 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service MAY 11. 3:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] http://austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 7, 2019
