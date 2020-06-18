Richard "Richie" Dwayne Ferguson, 44, of Petersburg passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Alice Bittner; paternal grandparents, William and Mary Ferguson and brother in law, James Andrew White. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Karen Ferguson; parents, William John Ferguson, Jr. and Caroline Bittner Ferguson; sister, Kimberly Ann White; brother and sister in law, William Christian Ferguson and HoChong Ferguson, step son, Ryan Phillips and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Southlawn Memorial Park for a memorial gathering. Final rest will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park.



