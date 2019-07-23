|
Richard was born on March 15, 1950 and passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Richard was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Thursday, July 25th, at 12:00PM with family officiating. Burial will follow at EverRest of Cheatham Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday, July 25th from 10am until the hour of service at 12:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 23, 2019