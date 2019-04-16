Home

Richard Henry (Rh) Bibee


07/04/1934 - 04/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Henry (Rh) Bibee Obituary
Richard was born on July 4, 1934 and passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Richard was a resident of Greenbrier, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He served in the US Army.

The family will receive friends 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 and again 11am to 1pm on Friday at the funeral home. The funeral service will follow at 1pm with Rev. Ray Mayo and Rev. Jerry Ray Worsham officiating. Burial will follow in Lights Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 16, 2019
